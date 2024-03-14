The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024: Will judge Prue Leith be on Stand Up To Cancer special? When and how to watch
and live on Freeview channel 276
'The Great British Bake Off' judge Prue Leith will take a break from the show - just as a new batch of celebrities prepare to put their baking skills to the test in the iconic tent.
The group of famous faces are all set to take on a series of baking challenges in an annual celebrity version of Channel 4's much loved reality TV show, all in aid of charity Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C).
But, following on from her announcement yesterday (Wednesday March 13), fans have been left questioning just when Leith will be absent from the show, particularly as the latest SU2C edition of the show. So, will Leith be on our sceens in the 2024 SU2C Celebrity Bake Off, and when and how can you watch it? Here's all you need to know.
Will Prue Leith be in this year's 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off'?
Yes, Prue Leith will be a judge on the 2024 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' for Stand Up to Cancer. She will be joined by fellow judge Paul Hollywood and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.
Dame Prue told ITV’s This Morning: “I’m still doing (The Great American Baking Show)… I’m still doing The Great British Bake Off, the two main shows of Bake Off. What I’m not doing this year is the celebrity one and it’s mainly because these things are filmed back-to-back the whole way through the summer.
“So you start in April, and you end in August and honestly, you get no time off. And so, I’m getting a bit old and there are places I want to go to and other things I want to do.”
She added that she “won’t be back” after the latest instalment of 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' for Stand Up To Cancer.
When is 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' 2024 on TV?
'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' begins this Sunday (March 17). There are five episodes in the series, which we expect to air weekly, in line with previous series. That means that episode two will air on March 24, series three will air on March 31, episode four will air on April 7 and episode five will air on April 14.
It is not clear, however, if their will be a break in the series because of Easter Sunday, which takes place on March 31.
What time is 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' 2024 on TV?
'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' 2024 will air between 7.40pm and 9pm on Channel 4 this Sunday (March 17). We can expect all subsequent episodes to air at the same time on Channel 4.
What will happen in 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' 2024 episode one?
The synopsis for the first episode of the show reads: "Jodie Whittaker, Paloma Faith, Munya Chawawa and Spencer Matthews take part in the culinary challenge. For their Signature challenge, the celebs make cake pops, before taking on a twisted New York favourite in the Technical. In the Showstopper, they have the daunting task of recreating Paul and Prue in biscuit form."
What will happen in 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' 2024 episode two?
The synopsis for the second episode of the show reads: "(The hosts and judges) welcome actor Danny Dyer, comedians Rhod Gilbert and Leigh Francis, and radio and TV presenter Yinka Bokinni to the tent. The stars must make miniature biscuit people in the Signature, a fancy tea-time classic in the Technical, and recreate their biggest failure in cake form for the ShowstopperRead."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.