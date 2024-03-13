Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'The Great British Bake Off' judge Prue Leith is reportedly taking a break from the hugely popular Channel 4 reality show - seven years after she became a judge.

Insiders have told The Sun that the 84-year-old will not appear on the celebrity version of the show this summer. A source said: “Prue absolutely loves working on 'Bake Off' but filming two series a year can be punishing on top of her other commitments.

“She has already filmed the normal series, which will air this year but she will not appear on the celebrity version. Prue has made it clear she adores the show and would like to come back in 2025."

Leith, a restaurateur, television presenter, cookery writer and novelist, was made a Dame in 2021 for her services to food, broadcasting and charity. She was a judge on BBC Two's Great British Menu for eleven years before joining the 'Bake Off' team.

Channel 4 bosses are now said to be on the lookout for a replacement to star alongside long-time GBBO judge Paul Hollywood — with Nigella Lawson rumoured to be a favourite for the coveted role.

'The Great British Bake Off' hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, with judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith. Photo by Channel 4.

The insider added: “(Prue) will turn 85 next year, so it’s not surprising that she wants to take time off.”

Leith replaced Mary Berry as a judge on the beloved baking show in 2017 when the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4. She appears alongside fellow judge Hollywood along with presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.