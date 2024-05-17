Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice will quit the show, it has been reported

A Strictly Come Dancing star has quit the show - after being criticised for being a tough taskmaster.

The Sun has reported that Giovanni Pernice has let slip that he will walk away from the BBC Saturday evening juggernaut, and that he would like to appear on other shows.

The Sun quoted a source as saying: “Gio feels the scrutiny on him has become too much, and now is the time to make a fresh start.

“He wants to focus on other TV projects, and feels he’s achieved all he can on Strictly, having won the trophy back in 2021 and reaching the final an unprecedented four times. He remains adamant he’s done nothing wrong other than being a hard taskmaster, but knows his style of training isn’t to everyone’s liking — especially in this day and age.