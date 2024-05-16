Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The zenith of the horticultural calendar, the Chelsea Flower Show has proven a reliable place to spot familiar faces.

A longstanding royal tradition is set to continue this year, and the King and Queen join the ranks of well known Brits getting out and about at the UK’s most famous garden show.

The Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show will kick off next week. Offering shopping, spectacular garden showcases, and an increasingly environmentally-oriented outlook, the show will run from 21 to 25 May at its usual home, the Royal Hospital Chelsea grounds in Central London.

RHS have confirmed the royal family will be making an appearance this year, despite the King’s recent health troubles. However, it’s bad news for punters hoping to catch a glimpse of the King - with his visit unlikely to cross over with the public.

There will, however, most likely still be plenty of renowned gardening gurus and familiar faces out and about throughout the week. Here’s everything you need to know:

King Charles will be visiting the Chelsea Flower show this year, Buckingham Palace has confirmed (Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Which royals will be visiting the Chelsea Flower Show?

On Thursday (16 May), Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla would be attending the Flower Show on Monday - the day before it officially opened to the public. Charles, who replaced his late mother Queen Elizabeth II as the Royal Horticultural Society’s new patron, will be some of the only grown-ups allowed to explore the event’s ‘No Adults Allowed’ garden - the first in the history of the show to be designed by children, for children.

To enter, adults have to make a pledge to the students of Sulivan Primary School, in southwest London, who created the garden with designer Harry Holding - and the royals are no exception. They will need to either plant a tree, donate to RHS Campaign for School Gardening or find a flower that starts with the first letter of their name.

The King and Queen will also meet top growers and horticulturalists and visit their displays, PA reports, including Kazuyuki Ishihara - who’s Moroto no IE Garden features vibrant acers and a tumbling waterfall to “blend the beauty of the natural world with the practicalities of family life”.

Although a Royal visit to the Chelsea Flower Show is an annual tradition, initially there had been some uncertainty over whether the King would attend this year. Charles has been undergoing treatment for cancer, and is maintaining a lighter schedule of royal duties and appearances.

They won’t be the only royals there this year either, with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester - Richard and Birgitte - will also be making an appearance, Hello reports. The couple regularly attend the show, and will also visit during the special royal preview the day before it officially opens.

Garden gurus Monty Don and Joe Swift will present some of the programming this year (Photo: BBC)

Gardening gurus who’ll be at the show

Some of the easiest green-thumbed public figures to spot will likely be those fronting the live TV coverage this year. The eight days of broadcasts, on BBC One and Two, will be presented by Sophie Raworth, Monty Don, Joe Swift, Angellica Bell and Nicki Chapman. There will also be appearances and advice from top gardening experts, including Adam Frost, Frances Tophill, Arit Anderson, Nick Bailey, Carol Klein, Rachel de Thame, Toby Buckland, James Wong, Mark Lane and Sue Kent.

In a statement, garden guru Monty Don said he was “honoured” to have been asked back to this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show. “I look forward to chatting to members of the public about their green spaces and giving tips to transform their outdoor areas.”

People tuning in from home won’t have to miss out on face time with the Gardeners' World host either. Due to popular demand, Ask Monty & Joe will return this year, the BBC says, where viewers are able to ask the duo questions to tackle troubles they’re facing in their garden.

Which celebrities have attended in the past?

It’s too early to say which famous faces might be gracing the showgrounds in 2024. Last year was a particularly good year for spotting celebs and royals alike, with Kate Middleton even making an appearance.