Everything you need to know about the RHS Chelsea Flower Show - from what to wear, to how to get there
and live on Freeview channel 276
The gardening event of the year is almost upon us, and tickets are still available for punters wanting to check out Britain’s most spectacular floral offerings in person.
The Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show kicks off in London next week. While there will be extensive TV coverage on BBC One and Two - including special programming where viewers can vote for this year’s ‘people’s choice award’ garden display - there’s nothing quite like seeing the extravagant blooms and intricate garden designs in person.
There will also be plenty of shopping on offer, as well as practical advice on eco-friendly gardening, house plant studios, and a ‘no adults allowed’ garden designed by schoolchildren - meaning there truly will be something for everyone this year.
But how do you get a ticket, what should you wear, and how can you get to the showgrounds? Here’s everything you need to know:
When does the Chelsea Flower Show start?
The show will begin next Tuesday (21 May), and will run until Saturday (25 May). However, it’s worth noting that the first two days - Tuesday and Wednesday - are for RHS members only.
From Tuesday to Friday, the showgrounds will be open from 8am to 8pm. On the Friday (24 May), there will also be a special late evening event, running from 5.30pm to 10pm.
On Saturday, the show’s final day, the showgrounds will be open from 8am to 5.30pm. The eagerly anticipated ‘sell off’ of this year’s garden displays will begins at 4pm, according to the RHS.
Winners of some sections, like the coveted ‘Plant of the Year’ award, for brand new plants, will be announced on Sunday, 19 May, before the show officially begins - so you will already know what to look out for. Similarly, the Sustainable Garden Product of the Year winner will be announced on Monday (20 May).
Where is it held - and how can you get there?
The Chelsea Flower show takes place in Central London, and will be held on the Royal Hospital Chelsea grounds, as it has been since 1913 with very few gaps. The hospital is a retirement home for British Army veterans, but its spacious south grounds - which sit right by the River Thames - are often used for large public events.
The closest tube stop is Sloane Square, which can be accessed via District and Circle line trains. The showgrounds are about a 15 minute walk away. However, there are also numerous bus stops nearby that service the grounds. These include the Lister Hospital stops CB and CK (used by bus routes 44, 137, 360, and 452); Royal Hospital Chelsea stop T (buses 137, 360, and 452); Ebury Bridge Road (buses 137, 360, and 452); Royal Hospital Chelsea Lower Sloane Street stop N (bus route 170); and the National Army Museum (also served by the 170).
If you’re driving, you’ll need to pre-book a parking spot at Battersea Park when you buy your ticket. The parking area is about a 20-minute walk away from the grounds, but there will also be a regular shuttle bus operating, which will drop people off at the Bull Ring Gate entrance. You can find out more about this here.
What’s the dress code?
There is no formal dress code for the event. However, with celebrities and potentially even royals onsite, a little extra effort to look your best in encouraged.
Fashion experts at Humes Outfitters recommend a smart-casual look, “combining polished and refined garments with more casual elements”. For example, pairing a tailored blouse or a classic shirt with tailored trousers or a midi skirt - avoiding overly casual attire like sweatshirts, jeans and gym leggings.”
Sturdy yet comfortable footwear is a must, as you’ll likely be doing a lot of walking. “Opt for shoes, sandals or boots with good arch support. Avoid high heels, as they can be impractical for walking on grassy areas and uneven surfaces. If you prefer heels, choose wedges or block heels for added stability,” the countryside fashion brand recommend.
Where can I buy a ticket to the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show?
Tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show are still available online here. If you’re an RHS member, you can buy a ticket for Tuesday or Wednesday. The show is also open to the public from Thursday to Saturday, although tickets are markedly more expensive on the show’s final day - at about £120 for the public and £100 for members.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.