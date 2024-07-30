Big Brother winner and DIY expert Craig Phillips offers his tips on refreshing your home with paint | Frenchic/PA

Big Brother winner and DIY expert, Craig Phillips, shares his tried and tested ways to cheaply brighten up your home.

One of the cheapest, easiest and eye-catching ways to improve the look of your home is through paint – and ‘Mr DIY’ Craig Phillips insists painting is not only transformative, it can be fun.

The winner of the first Big Brother series, who is now a presenter on his own YouTube channel Mr and Mrs DIY, insists the days of magnolia walls and white skirting boards are long gone because there’s such a variety of paint colours and finishes available, and people want to show off their paint jobs on social media.

“It’s more fashionable now to want to do better things with painting,” he says. “About 10 or 20 years ago it was typically just magnolia walls and white skirting boards, and it wasn’t looked at as anything fun to do, it was just a chore. Now, paints have evolved, with styles and designs and certainly help from social media, and people enjoy painting now – they want to paint.

“They want to create an environment in their house that makes them feel good, and show it off on social media. It’s become competitive – people want to do a better job than their friends.”

Here are Craig’s tips for painting your home.

Don’t be frightened of using bright colours

Craig believes there’s no longer a need to opt for safe, neutral colours in your home, and says: “I think that was the mindset of people five or 10 years ago, and I admit it was me. I was one of the ones who was a little bit boring with ‘safe colours’ – but not now.

“I think people are brave nowadays, and they go with the big, bold colours. At the end of the day, it is only paint – if you go with a big and bold colour and it doesn’t quite work with your theme, you can always paint over it, you can tone it down a little bit.”

Try colour drenching

In the past, decorators would paint the ceiling, skirting boards and woodwork white, and possibly the walls a different colour, but Craig points out that trend has changed. “Now we’ve got different colours to match the wall colours, and it’s merging those walls,” he says. “People are doing the skirting and their wooden flooring with paint to try and keep that style going right the way through the room, and it works brilliantly, with people getting more brave and more colours available to do these type of designs.”

DIY expert Craig Phillips recommends colour drenching with paint to create instant impact | Alamy/PA

Blend in the radiators

Part of colour drenching is painting radiators the same colours as the walls, says Craig, who presents a video showing how prepare a radiator by cleaning it with warm water and sugar soap to remove any stains, gently sanding it down, if necessary, and then applying a self-priming chalk and mineral paint with a soft satin finish, in the same colour as the wall. “You get a matte finish on the wall, and a satin sheen on the radiator, and it works a treat,” he promises.

Go for an accent wall

If you’re not brave enough to paint all the walls of a room in a bright colour, use a stand-out shade on one feature or accent wall. Craig suggests. “People are doing just one accent colour on the wall, so they’re keeping the other three walls a relatively tame colour, and then going in bigger and bolder with that one big colour on one wall, and carrying that through on the skirting boards, the radiators, the dado, the picture rails, etc,” he says.

Big Brother winner Craig Phillips recommends being bold with paint colours | Frenchic/PA

Look at painting ideas on social media

Craig says he gets painting ideas from social media, and by looking at the Frenchic Facebook fan forum. “I would certainly advise people wanting to paint their house to look at those platforms and at what everybody else is doing, and the information they’re sharing,” he says. “Me and Laura, my wife, look at it quite regularly, and we’re blown away by what people are doing out there. It doesn’t always work for everybody’s house, but it is only paint and you can paint over it if it isn’t quite right.”

Create a mood board

Craig says it’s a good idea to start out by creating a mood board, which can be physical or digital, and usually contains photos, colours, textures etc that represent what you like and how you want your room to look. “They might start off with paint swatches which are the kind of colours and textures they want to go for, and then try and build off that with other additions that tie into the wall colour they’ve chosen,” he explains.

Paint second-hand furniture

Craig says he’s a “big, big believer in second-hand furniture”, and observes: “Everybody’s feeling the pinch of the cost of living, and I’m a landlord myself, and we buy, if we need to, let’s say, second-hand bedroom unit or drawer sets. You can go to a charity shop and buy a really good, solid kind of sometimes retro-style furniture which could be 60 years old, but is in better nick, stronger, and made from better materials than some of the lightweight stuff that a lot of the big stores are selling nowadays. Go to the charity shops – you’re supporting a charity, it’s better for the environment, and it’s better for your pocket.”