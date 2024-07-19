Heaton House - the former home of English rose grower, David Austin | Berriman Eaton / SWNS

The elegant farmhouse once owned by English rose grower David Austin is every bit the tasteful home you would imagine - complete with garden landscaped by the man himself.

A farmhouse, once owned by legendary English rose grower David Austin, has hit the market, and it’s every inch the elegant home you would imagine. Heaton House dates back to the 18th century and was once a traditional farmhouse before being completely renovated by the Austin family around 20 years ago

Unsurprisingly, the tasteful refurbishment extends beyond the four walls of the property and into the perfectly manicured gardens, complete with more than 1,000 roses. The one acre grounds, set within the breathtaking Shropshire countryside, were painstakingly landscaped by David himself.

More than a 1,000 English roses - grown by Mr Austin - provide a "colourful and fragrant backdrop for enjoying outdoor life and entertaining family and friends".

Now house hunters have the opportunity to own the sprawling, five-bedroom, Grade II-listed Georgian period home. As well as having their own David Austin garden, the new owners will also be able to enjoy an air-sourced heated swimming pool, tennis court and an oak-framed pool house.

The historic house also features five spacious bedrooms, four reception areas, two bathrooms and a farmhouse kitchen. Current owner Francine Austin said: “We have loved living here in the beautiful Shropshire countryside for over 20 years and hope that the next purchasers will enjoy it as much as we have.

“It really is an ideal home for an active family who love the outdoors, with the heated pool, tennis court and lots of different areas to explore and entertain. There is a lot of privacy, yet you can also be in two lovely village communities within a few minutes and close proximity to commercial centres.”

Heathton House, on the market for £1.35 million, is nestled between the popular villages of Bobbington and Claverley in Shropshire. Marketed by Berriman Eaton it has been described as offering "a timeless blend of elegance, comfort and modern convenience".

Caroline Eaton, director at the estate agents, said: “We have been eagerly awaiting this unique property coming on the market and there has already been significant interest. It’s not difficult to see why.

“Set behind a gated entrance, there are five spacious bedrooms, four reception areas and a farmhouse kitchen with AGA. It’s also tastefully presented with period features, such as oak floors, open fireplaces and sash windows.

“The outdoor space is incredible, including a parterre, vegetable gardens, a wildflower meadow and a natural pond. It’s a joy to stroll round and enjoy the scents and colour. It’s rare to be marketing a private home where David Austin, over many years, created this established garden to his own desires and includes so many of his favourite roses.”

David Austin was an award-winning British rose breeder and writer who passed away in 2018 aged 92. David Austin Roses was turned into a worldwide business with offices in Europe, Japan and the USA and his flowers are still sold today.

He won 25 Gold Medals at the Chelsea Flower Show, was awarded an OBE in 2007 and was named a "Great Rosarian of the World" in 2010. He was also awarded the Victoria Medal of Honour by the Royal Horticultural Society and a lifetime achievement award from the Garden Centre Association.