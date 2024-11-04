James May gets a dig in at his Top Gear co-host Jeremy Clarkson as the two go head-to-head in the race for best country pub.

By now, most people will be aware of Jeremy Clarkson’s latest venture into the hospitality industry - I am of course referring to the launch of his Cotswolds pub, The Farmer’s Dog. However, he’s not the only former Top Gear presenter to get into the trade.

James May is also the owner (well, part-owner to be exact) of a boozer in Wiltshire. In fact, it was May who led the way, buying a 50% share in The Royal Oak situated in the Wiltshire village of Swallowcliffe in 2020.

The pub, referred to by its regulars as “The Roy” is not only somewhere you can enjoy a swift pint, but has a dining menu featuring locally sourced produce too. You can also stay the night in one of their luxury bedrooms boasting “comfortable beds, crisp Egyptian cotton sheets, soft goose down duvets and pillows, ensuite bathrooms or showers and state of the art televisions”.

Now, May, 61, has earned bragging rights over his co-host and good friend, Clarkson after a recent Food Standards Agency (FSA) hygiene rating saw The Farmer’s Dog receive a not too shabby 4/5 while earlier this year The Royal Oak achieved full marks with a rating of 5/5.

James May has taken a dig at Jeremy Clarkson over his rival's country pub | Ian West/PA Wire

Perhaps we can cut Clarkson, 64, and his team a little slack considering he managed to purchase his country pub, fully refurbish and get it open in less than two months. However, it’s unlikely May will be so gracious, considering the pair’s history of competitive banter while on TV together.

While The Farmer’s Dog doesn’t offer rooms, it does talk a good game when it comes to food and drink, promising only British grown and reared produce served on the premises (except the tonic water but we can forgive them that) and the décor is every bit comfortable country charm as the The Royal Oak.

In another dig at his fellow Grand Tour host, May revealed Clarkson came to him for advice prior to the launch of The Farmer’s Dog. Speaking to Yahoo, he said: “He did ask me [for advice] and I said ‘don't do it if you're thinking of it as a business venture because you don't make any money’.

"I haven't talked to him about it recently but I got the impression that he was having quite a bit of trouble and losing quite a bit of money, which is how it tends to go, certainly to begin with.

"But, I mean, he does have an advantage. He's got a big pub and a big car park, we're very strangled on our car park, and obviously he's a very popular bloke and people are very interested to go and try his pub, so if he can't make it work he's a bit of a f***wit really."

With their celebrity publicans, both venues opened to huge crowds and rave reviews - now it remains to be seen if either one draws ahead in their race to be top tavern.