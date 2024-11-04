Alex Jones and Gethin Jones will be joined by celebrity guests on The One Show.

James May will be joining the BBC presenters to discuss his new TV show on Mondays episode of the One Show. Fern Britton is also set to appear to chat to the hosts about how she’s been exploring the joys and challenges of getting older.

The former Top Gear presenter James May, 61, will be chatting to Alex Jones and Gethin Jones tonight about his new TV series ‘The Dull Men's Club’. The presenter explores the world of the Dull Men's Club, a phenomenon born from a Facebook group. The club celebrates the excitement found in mundane hobbies and interests. The new series is set to air on Quest and will be available to watch on Tuesday November 5.

This comes after James May was recently in a car accident. According to reports, the TV presenter crashed his car into a bollard in Warwickshire just one month after the last Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond. On a post shared on X James May explained: “Charity cycle ride update Drove car into bollard. Sang very badly. Got a bit syncopated in the Black Horse, Moreton Morrell.”

James May has been in a relationship with art critic Sarah Frater since 2000 but have not married. They live in West London and don’t have any children.

The One Show is available to watch on BBC One weeknights from 7pm.

