Roman Kemp will host the one show with Clara Amfo and they will be joined by celebrity guests.

The BBC presenters will be joined on the sofa by Roman’s mum and dad Martin and Shirlie Kemp, as well as the lead singer of the Scissor Sisters, Jake Shears. On Thursday's episode of The One Show, the singer will be talking about the band reuniting for an anniversary tour and the Kemps will be discussing joining forces with Alan Carr.

Martin and Shirlie Kemp are teaming up with the ‘Chatty Man’ for a celebrity special of ‘Interior Design Masters’ for Children in Need. The charity telethon will be available to watch on BBC One from 7pm Friday November 15.

Roman will have to be on his best behaviour tonight as he interviews his parents but it's not the first time the family have appeared on TV together. Roman and dad Martin are regulars on Channel 4 show ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’. He also previously had mum and dad feature as guests on his Capital Radio Breakfast Show before he left in March 2024.

What are Martin Kemp and Shirlie famous for?

Not just the parents of TV star Roman Kemp, Martin and Shirlie are famous in their own right. Martin is best known for being in the eighties band Spandau Ballet. He is also an actor and played Steve Owen in EastEnders (1998-2002) and Reggie Kray in the movie The Krays (1990).

Shirlie (Holliwell) Kemp found fame as backing dancer to her boyfriend at the time, Andrew Ridgely’s and George Michael’s band Wham! She went on to become a singer with Helen "Pepsi" DeMacque the duo formed their own band ‘Pepsi and Shirlie’ in the 1980’s.

How long have Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp been married for?

Shirlie Kemp met Martin Kemp after George Michael encouraged her to call the Spandau Ballet bassist and singer after their breakup with Andrew Ridgley. They married in 1988 and share two children, singer Harley Moon Kemp and Roman.

Who is Roman Kemp's famous godfather?

The late George Michael was Roman Kemp's godfather. The singer was a close friend of the couple and would buy Harley and Roman lavish gifts including a mini Batmobile that Roman could actually drive.

