Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo will be joined by celebrity guests on The One Show, including MasterChef judge Marcus Wareing.

The One Show presenters will be joined on the sofa by Shawshank Redemption actor Tim Robbins and MasterChef judge Marcus Wareing on Monday's instalment of the programme.

Tim Robbins will be discussing the return of the thriller series ‘Silo.’ The MasterChef star, 54, will be chatting about what we can expect from the new series of MasterChef the Professionals which will start on Tuesday October 29.

Who is Marcus Wareing married to?

Marcus Wareing married Jane Wareing in 2000 the couple met whilst he was a second chef at the Gravetye Manor and she worked on reception. They share three children together, Jake, Archie, and Jessie and live in East Sussex. This is where he films hid BBC TV series Tales from a Kitchen Garden.

How many Michelin stars does Marcus Wareing have?

Marcus Wareing has one Michelin star, his restaurant The Berkeley Hotel in London previously had two Michelin stars but was downgraded to one in 2019. Marcus began his career working at The Savoy, London in 1988 before going on to work at Le Gavroche where he first met Gordan Ramsay. The two chefs opened Pétrus in 1999.

What was the feud between Marcus Wareing and Gordan Ramsay?

Marcus Wareing and Gordon Ramsay's feud was caused by a legal battle over the name of a restaurant. Both chefs wanted to keep the name of their restaurant ‘Pétrus’ but Gordan Ramsay eventually won the legal battle.

Does Marcus Wareing wear contact lenses?

The chef has eyes as blue as the ocean and has often been asked if he wears contact lenses. Back in 2017 a social media user quizzed the MasterChef over contact lenses to which Marcus Wareing replied: “No definitely not, it’s all natural and the eyes still work…”

