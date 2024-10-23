Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alex Jones and Gabby Logan will host The One show and will be joined by the singer and a Hollywood legend.

Tom Grennan is set to appear on The One Show for Wednesday’s episode along with Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves. The actor will be joined on the sofa with author China Miéville to discuss their new sci-fi adventure to page in their new novel, ‘the book of elsewhere.’

Alex Jones and Gabby Logan will also be chatting with singer Tom Grennan. The musician, 29, will be talking all things music after he recently performed at the AIG Women's Open. The award winning singer is best known for his chart topping hits including ‘How Does It Feel’ and ‘Little Bit Of Love.’

But did you know he also sang the infamous track ‘The Best a Man Can Get’ for the men’s razor brand Gillette? OK, so technically he re-recorded the track last year which was originally sang by John Parr in 1989.The singer also claims he was able to pay off his parents mortgage with the money he made from the cover.

That’s not the only cover he has done. In 2022 the musician released his version of the classic Christmas hit “Driving Home For Christmas.” The 1986 Chris Rae song was released as part of the holiday collection for Spotify.

Some of you may recognise Tom Grennan from Soccer Aid but he wasn't added to the lineup just for his celebrity status. The singer originally trained to be a footballer and played for Luton Town and also tried for Northampton Town and Aston Villa but was later released.

In May 2024 Tom married Pilates instructor Danniella Carraturo in a countryside setting. He shared a snap of his wedding day on Instagram with the caption: “Life starts now.”

