Singer Tom Grennan has been in hospital for surgery on his face for a procedure which he says will ‘change [his] life’.

The 29-year-old star took to his Instagram Stories yesterday (Thursday October 3) to tell his 506,000 followers that he was getting ready for an operation on his face. The Little Bit of Love singer revealed he was having metal plates removed from his face after originally having them put in a decade ago when he was injured by a punch.

He started his video with a joke. Speaking directly to the camera, he said: "Check the sexy gown, this morning I'm in hospital.” He then went on to explain the reason for his hospital stay. “A lot of you will know this, some of you might not know, but 10 years ago to the day, which is crazy, I was punched unprovoked and left me with a broken jaw which means I've got plates in my jaw. They've given me grief so they're coming out. In the winters I get bad jaw, locked jaw so hopefully now they're coming out it will just change my life.”

He added: “I'm telling you this because I can finally shut the door on this f***ing thing that completely changed my life and if you're going through something similar or going through anything right now and you don't see light at the end of the tunnel, believe me."

In a separate video, the musician reflected on what he has achieved in the past 10 years, despite what happened to him. He said he was "so glad" that it happened to him because otherwise he wouldn't have written some of his biggest songs.

Just before heading in for the surgery, he said he was "nervous" but was pleased to have his mum by his side. Then, a few hours later, he uploaded a post-surgery update. In the video, he told fans he was “sore” but that the surgery had gone well. He also giggled and made a peace sign at the camera, assuring his fans that he was fine.

Grennan found fame as the guest vocalist on Chase & Status's "All Goes Wrong" in 2016. His second album Evering Road was released in March 2021, beginning his breakthrough in the UK by charting at number one on the UK Albums Chart and including several commercially successful singles This Is the Place, Little Bit of Love, Let's Go Home Together and Don't Break the Heart.