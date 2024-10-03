Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Australian TV personality Fiona MacDonald has announced her own death on social media following a three-year battled with motor neurone disease (MND).

A prepared statement was released the Instagram account of the It’s a Knockout star, who also appeared in the children’s programme Wombat. Posted by MacDonald’s sister Kylie, it confirmed that her had passed away at the age of 67 after “a very tough few months”.

The post read: “Farewell my friends. My sister Kylie is posting this because I have left the building - Hopefully I’m looking down from a cloud. Last night brought an end to a very tough few months.

“Was very peaceful the boys and Kylie stayed with me to say goodbye. While I’ve never wanted to die, the thought of leaving my tortured body was a relief.”

MacDonald said in the post that over the last few months of her life, she had been “unable to swallow normal food” adding that she the feeding tube that would have been used instead of solid food “didn’t work”. As a result, the TV star said that she was “slowly starving, growing weaker and weaker”.

MacDonald was diagnosed with MND in November 2021. The terminal illness causes those diagnosed to lose the use of their limbs and, slowly, their ability to speak, eat and breathe.

She said: ”The black humour that served me well through the first years of this journey turned to despair. I made the decision after much soul searching to cease all medical supports and finally go into hospital for end of life palliative care.

“When you love life as much as I do, it takes a great deal of courage to make choices that lead to farewell. So let’s not call it goodbye as I hope to see you again on the other side.

“Until then: “May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, May the rain fall softly upon your fields until we meet again, And may God hold you in the hollow of His hand.”I carry your love and laughter with me and hope you’ll remember mine.”