Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

'General Hospital' star Ron Hale has died aged 78.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor - who was well known for playing Mike Corbin on the soap - died at in his home in St George, South Carolina.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but an online obituary revealed he passed away on August 27. The obituary read: "Ronald Hale Thigpen, 78, of St George, passed away on August 27, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ronald was born on January 2, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Michigan a son of the late James Ray Thigpen, Sr. and Elinor Jane Doerr Thigpen. He attended Furman University and was an actor of stage, television and movies. He was a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

“He appeared in many plays with Columbia's Trustus Theatre which was started by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kay Thigpen. He also starred in soap operas, Ryan's Hope as Dr Roger Coleridge and on General Hospital as Mike Corbin.”

Many stars have paid tribute to the late actor. As well as appearing in the entire run of Ryan’s Hope, from 1975 to 1989 - for which he was twice nominated for a Daytime Emmy award - he also appeared in Port Charles and Search for Tomorrow.

In a statement, the official X account for General Hospital said: “The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing. We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Days of Our Lives star Billy Warlock shared his condolences for Ron on social media: "It's with a heavy heart that we've lost another great one. My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you."

Fellow General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom added on X: "My deep condolences Billy. I loved the guy. He was one I could count on to show up for a High Lonesome show or some other appearance. Always supportive. My fave memory was sitting w/ him on a LA/NY flight w/ Richard Simmons in front of us. Yep, we all had a blast! RIP Ron Hale."