Soap star and actress Elizabeth MacRae, who has died at 88 was best known for her role in General Hospital.

Soap star Elizabeth MacRae who had recurring roles in General Hospital and Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., has died at the age of 88. She passed away in her hometown of Fayetteville in North Carolina, USA.

Elizabeth MacRae’s nephew Bill Kirby Jr. told City View that “She had a wonderful life,” and also said: “She was still getting fan mail at Highland House.” Highland House Rehabilitation and Healthcare centre is where Elizabeth passed away.

According to Deadline, “After graduating, MacRae pursued a career in acting and auditioned for Otto Preminger’s production of Saint Joan in 1956. Although she didn’t land a role, she continued to pursue acting. She moved to New York City where she studied with Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof Studio and gained experience in off-Broadway productions.”

In her career that spanned 25 years, Elizabeth MacRae appeared in TV shows such as I Dream of Jeannie and The Andy Griffith Show, but she became best known for her roles in Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C, and General Hospital.

Elizabeth MacRae starred as Gomer’s girlfriend Lou-Ann Poove in Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C, and played the part of Meg Baldwin in General Hospital. Elizabeth first appeared on General Hospital in 1969 until 1973 when her character was killed off. General Hospital was not the only soap Elizabeth MacRae appeared in, she also starred in Another World, Days of Our Lives, Guiding Light and Search for Tomorrow.

Actress Elizabeth MacRae did not only appear in soaps, she starred as Meredith in Francis Ford Coppola’s movie The Conversation, her other film credits include Live in a Goldfish Bowl, Everything’s Ducky and The Incredible Mr. Limpet.

Elizabeth MacRae and husband Charles Day Halsey Jr. lived in North Carolina but then moved back to Fayetteville where she was born. Elizabeth MacRae is survived by her five stepchildren, Terry Halsey, Peter Halsey, Hugh Halsey, Cate Halsey, and Alex Halsey Topper. Her husband Charles Day Halsey Jr. died earlier this year at the age of 96.