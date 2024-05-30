Watch more of our videos on Shots!

General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s cause of death has been revealed following his tragic death at the age of 37.

The American soap star was killed by a fatal gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Hid death was also listed as a homicide.

It comes after Wactor was fatally shot by thieves who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle. His brother, Grant Wactor, confirmed the details to People Magazine.

Grant told the outlet that Wactor and a female co-worker from the bar that he was working at were walking to their vehicles at around 3.25am on Saturday, May 25 when the incident took place. He added that Wactor noticed that he noticed people around his car that made it looked like it may have been being towed. However on closer inspection, he realised that “they were definitely not two truck people”.

Wactor then put his body in front of his female co-worker to protect her from the gunshot before being hit himself. Grant said: “He did not confront them. He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back.” While the thieves fled the scene following Wactor being hit, the actor was transferred to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. Tributes have poured in for the former General Hospital star.

The soap’s official social media channels posted a touching tribute to Wactor, saying: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Sofia Mattsson, who played Wactor’s on-screen wife on the popular US soap, added: “My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him.”

