Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bette Nash, once named the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has died aged 88

Bette Nash, once named the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has died aged 88. American Airlines, Nash's employer, announced her passing on social media Saturday (May 25). The carrier said Nash spent nearly 70 years “warmly caring for customers in the air.”

American Airlines wrote on Facebook: “We mourn the passing of flight attendant Bette Nash who spent nearly seven decades warmly caring for our customers in the air. She started her career in 1957 and proudly held the Guinness World Record for the longest-serving flight attendant. Bette was a legend at American and throughout the industry, inspiring generations of flight attendants. Fly high, Bette. We’ll miss you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Association of Professional Flight Attendants, also shared a tribute to Nash online. It said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of DCA-based Flight Attendant Bette Nash, the world's most senior flight attendant.

“Bette's remarkable career spanned over six decades, during which she touched countless lives with her warmth, dedication, and unparalleled service. Her passion for flying and her commitment to her passengers were truly inspiring. Bette's legacy will forever be remembered in the aviation community and by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Bette Nash, once named the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has died aged 88

According to Guinness World Records, Nash was born on December 31, 1935 and began her flight attendant career at the age of 21. In 2022, Guinness named Nash the world's longest-serving flight attendant — officially surpassing the previous record one year earlier, with 63 years and 61 days of service as of January 4, 2021.