Great Manchester Run: Man, 40, dies after taking part in half-marathon
The man, who has not been named, was taking part in the half-marathon in the famous race on Sunday (May 26), in which an estimated 30,000 people took part in. He received medical treatment after falling ill.
Officials from the Great Race Company, which operates the Great Manchester Race, said that the man was transferred to hospital where he later died. Organisers adding that they shared their “heartfelt condolences to the participant’s family and friends”.
The race took place in the northern city on the same day as Manchester City’s open-top bus parade to celebrate their recent Premier League win, meaning that the city was especially busy. The race followed its normal route, beginning on Portland Street and finishing on Deansgate.
