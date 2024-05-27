Great Manchester Run 2024

A 40-year-old man died during the Great Manchester Run 2024, race organisers have confirmed.

The man, who has not been named, was taking part in the half-marathon in the famous race on Sunday (May 26), in which an estimated 30,000 people took part in. He received medical treatment after falling ill.

Officials from the Great Race Company, which operates the Great Manchester Race, said that the man was transferred to hospital where he later died. Organisers adding that they shared their “heartfelt condolences to the participant’s family and friends”.

