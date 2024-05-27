Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The actor was best known for playing the role of Brando Corbin on General Hospital.

Former General Hospital star Johnny Wactor has died at the age of 37 after being shot and killed in Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at around 3am on Saturday (May 25) morning after Wactor confronted three suspects who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

According to police, one of the three opened fire, with Wactor being pronounced dead in hospital. His mother, Scarlett Wactor, who described her son as “a light in a dark room”, told NBC News that he had left a rooftop bar when we saw three men near his car as he thought it was being towed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor is best known for starring as Brando Corbin on the ABC soap General Hospital between 2020 and 2022. Tributes have poured in following the news of his passing, with his former on-screen wife Sofia Mattsson describing him as the “absolute best”.

What happened to Johnny Wactor?

Wactor was shot and killed on Saturday (May 25) after confronting three suspects who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The 37-year-old was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In a statement, Wactor's agent, David Shaul, described the actor as “a real moral example to everyone who knew him". Shaul continued: “In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Who has paid tribute to Johnny Wactor?

Tributes to the late actor have poured in, with the official Instagram account for General Hospital dedicating a post to the former cast member. Their caption reads: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His former on-screen wife, Sofia Mattsson, also paid tribute on Instagram, describing him as the “absolute best”. Mattsson said: “My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him.”

She continued: “We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there.”

General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom took to X to pay tribute, writing: “When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news. Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people.”

He continued: “A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world. I wish I had enough love to fill the hole that his loved ones must feel right now, but I know that’s impossible. Johnny will be missed on this plane.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad