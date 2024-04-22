Meg Bennett dead: 'General Hospital' & 'Young and Restless' star dies aged 75 due to cancer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Meg Bennett, known for her roles in popular soap dramas ‘The Young and the Restless’ as well as ‘General Hospital, has died aged 75. According to an online obituary, the award-winning actress and scriptwriter died on April 11 after ‘losing her battle with cancer’.
Her obituary, first published on April 21 in the Los Angeles Times, highlighted her career as an actress and a write for The Young and The Restless, General Hospital, Santa Barbara and other daytime series.
The obituary read: “Helen Margaret Bennett, known throughout her professional career on stage and screen as ‘Meg,’ lost her battle with cancer on April 11th 2024. Until nearly the end she was devotedly working with children, writing, and engaging with her far-flung family and friends.”
Growing up in Pasadena, California, Meg attended John Muir High School and she later furthered her studies at Northwestern University where she majored in drama. She then moved to New York to pursue her career in acting in the 1970s.
It added: “She got a modelling job as the ‘Cadillac Eldorado Convertible Girl’ but her first real break was an acting and singing role in the off-Broadway musical Godspell. From there she went to Grease on Broadway, became a champion of the TV quiz show Three on a Match.”
In 1974, her long and successful soap opera career started with ingénue Liza on Search for Tomorrow. After moving back to Los Angeles, she became Julia Newman in The Young and the Restless in 1980, playing a major role on and off for six years and with cameo appearances thereafter, the last in 2020.
Bennett is survived by her husband, Robert Guza, Jr., whom she met while writing together on General Hospital. “They would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year,” her family wrote in the obituary.
She is also survived by her brother, sister, two stepdaughters, four grandchildren and “a bevy” of nieces and nephews.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.