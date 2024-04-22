Eva Evans: TikTok influencer and Amazon Prime 'Club Rat' creator dies aged 29
and live on Freeview channel 276
TikTok star Eva Evans has died at the age of 29, her sister has confirmed.
Evans’ sister Lila Joy confirmed her passing in a post on Instagram on Sunday (April 21). A cause of death was not given.
Evans was known for her content on the popular social media site TikTok, as well creating the 2023 Amazon Prime show ‘Club Rat’ which she also starred in. Lila Joy said in her heartbreaking post: “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,’ she wrote. After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”
She added that a memorial will be held for Evans in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, April 23. She asked fans who wanted to attend to DM her for more details.
Lila Joy added: “I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t. I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”
Tributes have been paid to the 29-year-old star. Fashion icon and actress Julia Fox said: “I literally can’t believe this.” American author Suzy Welch added: "The loss is unfathomable, to those of us lucky enough to have known her brilliance and goodness, but also to the world, which is not the place it was meant to be without her. Godspeed, Lila, and love." The Hills star Lo Bosworth also paid tribute saying: "Rest in peace, angel Eva. You were always kind to me when others couldn’t be bothered. Will never forget that kindness.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.