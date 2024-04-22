Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Famed and celebrated British conductor Sir Andrew Davis has died at the age of 80, his agent has confirmed.

Agent Jonathan Brill confirmed the news that Sir Andrew, who was one of the longest-serving chief conductors of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, had lost his battle with leukaemia. He was said to have been managing the disease for between one and a half to two years, but that his condition worsened shortly after his 80th birthday on February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Opera House paid tribute to Sir Andrew and said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of conductor Sir Andrew Davis. In a career spanning over 5 decades, he was the artistic leader of several of the world’s most distinguished opera and symphonic institutions.”

Conductor Julian Lloyd Webber added: “Sad to learn of the death of Sir Andrew Davis. A great musician who was wonderful with his soloists. I treasure the memory of a lovely Delius Concerto in 2012.”

The talented conductor made his debut at the BBC Symphony Orchestra in 1970. In the same year, he was also named the associate conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. Fans of the Proms are familiar with his works, with Sir Andrew conducting the Last Night Of The Proms on multiple occasions.

He also held the roles of principal conductor of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra from 1975 to 1988, Glyndebourne Festival Opera music director from 1988 to 2000, and held the honorary title of conductor emeritus from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Sir Andrew was also principal conductor of Lyric Opera Of Chicago from 2000-2021 and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s conductor laureate and chief conductor from 2013-2019. His last public appearance came in December 2023, conducting Handel’s Messiah with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the Symphony Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad