Eddie Sutton: founder and vocalist of influential New York hardcore group Leeway, dies at age 59
Another figurehead from the hardcore punk scene has died, with the news that Leeway founder and frontman Eddie Sutton has died at the age of 59 after a battle with lung cancer.
The band posted on social media sharing the news, stating that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 19 2024. He was currently in hospice care at the time of his death.
The announcement from the band read: “Edward Anthony Pomponio Passed 4/19/24 peacefully in his sleep. We would like to invite all his extended family to come say good bye to our son and brother.”
Those wishing to pay their respects can attend the wake, to be held on April 23 2024 at the Farenga Funeral Home, 3808 Ditmars Bvd, Astoria, Queens New York from 3pm until 8pm.
As the lead vocalist of Leeway, Sutton helped the band carve out a unique place in the music scene by blending elements of hardcore punk and heavy metal. This combination contributed to the emerging crossover thrash genre, which was gaining popularity in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Leeway's debut album, "Born to Expire" (1989), showcased the band's distinctive sound and lyrical themes, often dealing with urban life, social issues, and personal struggles. The album received critical acclaim and established Leeway as a prominent act in the crossover thrash scene.
Their follow-up album, "Desperate Measures" (1991), further solidified Leeway's reputation with its intense energy and compelling songwriting. The group were also a huge influence on the burgeoning New York hardcore scene at the time, with bands such as Biohazard, Agnostic Front and Madball all citing Leeway as an influence on their sound.
