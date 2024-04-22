Former golfer and TV sports host dies aged 50

Stephanie Sparks

Former golfer and the Big Break host Stephanie Sparks has died at the age of 50 under uncertain circumstances on Saturday, April 13.

Born in Wheeling, West Virginia in 1973, Sparks played Golf at Duke University in North Carolina from 1992 to 1994. During her time there, she achieved the status of all-American - meaning she was considered as one of the top national amateur athletes in the sport, winnings several titles and accolades along the way. She graduated from Duke University in 1996.

She joined the Futures tour in 1996, representing the USA in the Curtis Cup and progressed through to the senior ranks of the LPGA in 1999. Just one year later, however, she was forced to bring her professional golfing career to an end after undergoing back surgery.

After her career in golf came to a close, she hosted the Big Break on the Golf Channel. A reality TV show, contestants would be required to complete a number of golf-related challenges, with one contestant being eliminated each week until only one remained.

Sparks also worked on the production of Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius, which featured high-profile actors such as Jim Caviezel, Malcolm McDowell and Claire Forlani. She played the role of Alexa Stirling despite having no previous acting experience. But afterwards she said she had no desire to continue a potential career in acting.