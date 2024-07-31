General Hospital star Haley Pullos placed on probation for five years after being released from jail | getty

The 26-year-old actress has just finished a three-months jail sentence for DUI which resulted in a near-fatal crash.

Haley Pullos, who played the part of Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital, revealed in May 2023 that she was stepping back from the role after being involved in the collision which took place the month before. In April 2024, People magazine reported that the actress “pleaded no contest to the charges from the 2023 hit-and-run followed by a wrong-way crash on a Los Angeles freeway that resulted in bodily injury and property damage.”

Although Haley Pullos has served three months in jail, she is now on probation for five years, as well as having to undergo 200 hours of community service. She also needs to complete an alcohol treatment program and undergo mental health treatment.

Judge Terry Smerling also told the court hearing in Pasadena, California that the actress will also need to pay more than $8000 in restitution to the other injured driver who was involved in the car crash. He also warned her about not driving whilst drinking again and said: “God forbid you cause an accident in the future and somebody dies, you will be charged with murder.”

When she was released from the courthouse, Haley Pullos headed home with her parents, but was reportedly greeted by actress Nancy Lee Grahn, who played her mother on soap, General Hospital.