Alexander Morris, the lead singer of Motown band The Four Tops. Photo by Instagram/@alexandermorris_4tops_official. | Instagram/@alexandermorris_4tops_official

Alexander Morris claims hospital staff did not think he was the lead singer of Motown band Four Tops and instead thought he was ‘mentally ill’.

The lead singer of the Motown band Four Tops has sued a hospital for racial discrimination after claiming its staff restrained him and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation because they didn't believe he really was a famous singer.

Alexander Morris, who is black, filed a lawsuit on Monday (June 10) against Ascension Macomb-Oakland hospital in Warren, Detroit, United States. In it, he alleged he had been the victim of racial discrimination and other misconduct when he visited the hospital in April 2023 for chest pain and breathing problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospital staff “wrongfully assumed he was mentally ill when he revealed his identity as a celebrity figure”, the lawsuit states. The 53-year-old told them he “had current security concerns due to stalkers and fans”. The singer also supposedly had ID with him which could have “easily” proved his identity, but this was not looked at medical staff.

The lawsuit also claims staff ordered a psychiatric assessment of Morris, instead of treating "his clear symptoms of cardiac distress". He was eventually diagnosed with a serious heart condition and pneumonia, and also suffered three seizures in hospital.

The Motown group, which formed in the 1950s, are famous for "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" and other hits. Morris joined in 2018. The Four Tops were on a national tour with the Temptations and had just performed at the 2023 Grammy Awards when Morris was admitted to hospital.

Morris, who had a history of cardiac disease including the placement of stents and defibrillator, the suit states, was removed from oxygen on the doctor's decision, and a security guard was instructed to place him into a "restraining jacket and/or a four-point restraint mechanism" and remove his belongings, the suit alleges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star also claimed he was ignored when he asked for the oxygen back, as he was having difficulty breathing, and alleges the hospital wouldn't remove him from the restraints or give him back his personal belongings, "thus he was falsely imprisoned and deprived of his personal property", according to the lawsuit.

Morris alleges his medical condition continuously declined as he was denied the medical treatment "he desperately needed." A nurse later realised Morris actually was a member of the Four Tops after he asked to show her a video of their recent Grammy Awards performance. She told the doctor who then cancelled the psychiatric assessment.