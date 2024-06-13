Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alison Hammond looks set for a shock switch from ITV to the BBC, according to insider sources.

ITV bosses are facing another major blow to This Morning after reports suggested Alison Hammond could be poached by the BBC.

Insider sources claim that Hammond, 49, has been offered a travel show that could be broadcast in the same time slot as ITV's flagship daytime show. The show would be right up the presenter's alley as she worked as a holiday rep before her rise to stardom.

Hammond has already signed up with the BBC for a celebrity interview series, where she will spend 48 hours with various stars to get an insight into their lives. This new travel show would initially focus on Florida, USA, before potentially branching out in future series, the Sun reported.

Speaking to the newspaper, an inside source said: "This is a continuing nightmare for ITV as Alison is seen by them as one of their biggest stars — but she’s increasingly working for their rivals. The travel show is the latest tempting offer she’s taken up with BBC execs revelling in the fact they can put it head-to-head with This Morning.

"It could lead to the situation where Alison can be seen hosting the daytime magazine show on ITV while simultaneously being seen over on BBC One."

Filming is rumoured to begin next month and continue through to September, meaning the TV star will likely be absent from ITV while production is ongoing. It comes as Hammond's filming schedule ramps up, which has left her with very little time to spend with boyfriend David Putman, 26.