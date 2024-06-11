Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alison Hammond and David Putman have been spending more time apart - and now a comment on social media has sparked questions about their future.

This Morning fans have been left pondering the state of Alison Hammond’s relationship after she sparked speculation with a comment on social media.

Earlier this year the TV star revealed she had once again found love in the shape of model and body therapist David Putman, 26. Despite the 23-year age gap between the couple, their relationship had appeared to be blossoming - with Hammond even starting proposal rumours after she was spotted wearing a ring on This Morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with her schedule packed with filming dates, lately the pair have been spending increasingly more time apart from one another, and as Putman recently celebrated his birthday in Lake Como, Italy, without the television star, questions have been raised about whether the two are even still together at all. When Hammond went live on social media to take questions from fans, the mystery deepened even further.

Fans, curious but respectful, posed several questions to Hammond during her Q&A session. When asked if she was happy, she simply said: “Happiness comes from within.”

Close sources suggest that while she had been happy with Putman , his parents had concerns about the age difference and her high-profile career. A friend close to David's mother, Olga, said: “She thinks Alison is way too old for David and doesn’t like all the attention her TV fame has brought to her son. She’s uncomfortable that her son is with someone who has so much more financial power than him. Olga’s traditional values don’t sit well with their relationship. She’s told him in no uncertain terms that he must end it.”

Another source told Heat magazine: “Alison was absolutely devastated when she heard what Olga said - she thought it was totally unnecessary and didn't expect it at all. She has really fallen for the guy, and everyone is worried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad