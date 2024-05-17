Alison Hammond "not engaged" after ITV star spotted with ring on wedding finger on This Morning
ITV star Alison Hammond found herself on the back foot today (May 17) after fans spotted her wearing a ring on her wedding finger while on telly.
Appearing on This Morning, Hammond, 49, was seen with an expensive-looking ring sparkling on her finger, prompting speculation that she had become engaged. The TV star has been dating Russian masseur David Putman, 26, for a while now - but only made their relationship public in April.
The speculation on social media got so bad that ITV producers had to put a banner on screen that said: “Alison is not engaged!”
Presenter Dermot O’Leady said: “Ok, so the showbiz roundup - hold on a minute, Alison Hammond's engaged? What, what, what? Where did this scoop come from?
“Basically, you've been wearing this [your ring] on the wrong finger.”
Hammond said: “I'm so sorry, let me swap it over to stop all these rumours. it's just some cheap ring that I got from - I think it's probably Primark. Let me swap it over because we don't want these rumours going out there, you know what I mean.”
Speaking previously on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's podcast, Parenting Hell, she explained how a prerequisite for a partner is for them to get on with her son, Aidan. She added: “When they actually met, he really liked him, he really thought he was lovely, so that’s nice. Thank goodness for that - because normally Aiden hates anybody I date, literally just not interested.
“You just know at that point, if Aiden doesn’t like them, this isn’t gonna work.”
