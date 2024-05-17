Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alison Hammond had to dispel engagement rumours after viewers noticed she was wearing a ring on her finger.

ITV star Alison Hammond found herself on the back foot today (May 17) after fans spotted her wearing a ring on her wedding finger while on telly.

Appearing on This Morning, Hammond, 49, was seen with an expensive-looking ring sparkling on her finger, prompting speculation that she had become engaged. The TV star has been dating Russian masseur David Putman, 26, for a while now - but only made their relationship public in April.

The speculation on social media got so bad that ITV producers had to put a banner on screen that said: “Alison is not engaged!”

Presenter Dermot O’Leady said: “Ok, so the showbiz roundup - hold on a minute, Alison Hammond's engaged? What, what, what? Where did this scoop come from?

“Basically, you've been wearing this [your ring] on the wrong finger.”

Hammond said: “I'm so sorry, let me swap it over to stop all these rumours. it's just some cheap ring that I got from - I think it's probably Primark. Let me swap it over because we don't want these rumours going out there, you know what I mean.”

Speaking previously on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's podcast, Parenting Hell, she explained how a prerequisite for a partner is for them to get on with her son, Aidan. She added: “When they actually met, he really liked him, he really thought he was lovely, so that’s nice. Thank goodness for that - because normally Aiden hates anybody I date, literally just not interested.