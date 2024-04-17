Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Morning host Alison Hammond has reportedly “never been happier” after revealing her new mystery man on social media.

The beloved TV presenter had teased the news to fans after leaving heart-eye emoji’s under a post on her new beau’s Instagram page, but she has now made a full reveal to followers. Hammond, 49, has shacked up with 6ft 10in Russian masseur David Putnam.

Putnam, who is also a dancer and a model, is believed to be in his early to mid 20s and so around 20 years her junior but that hasn’t stopped a romantic spark from igniting between the two, according to reports. Hammond shared cosy looking snaps of the two to her Instagram Story, sending fans wild.

Putnam reportedly lives in Brighton and proudly celebrates his Russian heritage, sharing photographs online of him in the national dress as a child. He has already garnered admirers online with his modelling pictures posted to his Instagram.