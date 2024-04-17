Alison Hammond: This Morning host reveals new beau on social media after fans spot clues to their relationship
and live on Freeview channel 276
This Morning host Alison Hammond has reportedly “never been happier” after revealing her new mystery man on social media.
The beloved TV presenter had teased the news to fans after leaving heart-eye emoji’s under a post on her new beau’s Instagram page, but she has now made a full reveal to followers. Hammond, 49, has shacked up with 6ft 10in Russian masseur David Putnam.
Putnam, who is also a dancer and a model, is believed to be in his early to mid 20s and so around 20 years her junior but that hasn’t stopped a romantic spark from igniting between the two, according to reports. Hammond shared cosy looking snaps of the two to her Instagram Story, sending fans wild.
Putnam reportedly lives in Brighton and proudly celebrates his Russian heritage, sharing photographs online of him in the national dress as a child. He has already garnered admirers online with his modelling pictures posted to his Instagram.
Hammond previously told Rosebud podcast host Gyles Brandreth that she loves “my own company”, adding: “ I have no problem being on my own, in fact, I really quite like it. I think that's the reason why I struggle in some relationships because I don't want somebody around me all the time.” However, it seems that Putnam may have changed her mind, with sources saying that she has found a “trusted companion” in her new relationship. They told The Sun: "Alison has never been happier. She has had a turbulent love life, but is finally confident she has found a trusted companion. They looked just like honeymooners."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.