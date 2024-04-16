Holly Willoughby is moving into the world of streaming with a new Netflix show. (Picture: Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby is gearing up for her new presenting role in Netflix's Bear Hunt by heading to Costa Rica, and the streaming platform is sparing no expense when it comes to ensuring her safety.

Since departing from ITV’s This Morning last October, the television personality is embarking on her first major project, co-hosting alongside Bear Grylls. They'll be joined by at least ten other celebrities for the show's exotic adventures. Costa Rica has seen a rise in its murder rate, climbing from 11.7 per 100,000 people in 2018 to 17.2 in 2023, according to Reuters.

Recognising the potential risks, Netflix is reportedly investing heavily to ensure the success of Bear Hunt while maintaining the safety of Holly, 43, and the rest of the cast.

"Netflix is putting significant resources into creating a show that can compete with ITV’s I’m a Celebrity, securing high-profile names and selecting a tropical setting," a Netflix insider told The Sun. "However, the primary focus is on ensuring Holly and the entire team are well-protected during their time in Costa Rica.

“This involves hiring specialised security teams, many with backgrounds in military and special forces. It also includes securing safe accommodations, specialized vehicles, and a secure filming location.”

The streaming giant has enlisted ex-special forces and former military personnel for security, along with allocating an additional £1m for jungle safety measures Acknowledging the challenges of balancing luxury tourism with potential risks, the source emphasized the considerable effort and expense required. The Bear Hunt crew is scheduled to depart later this month for filming throughout May, with the program set to air in January 2025.

Holly's return to work follows a disturbing incident in October 2023 when she learned of an attempted murder plot against her. This led her to take a break from her hosting responsibilities, with Essex Police arresting Gavin Plumb, 36, after uncovering his alleged plan. During this time, Holly's home was also under police protection.