Netflix set to splash the cash on Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls' new show - how much will they earn?
Last month, news broke that Holly Willoughby was set to co-host an upcoming Netflix reality show alongside survival Bear Grylls.
Now, with Bear Hunt slated for release on the streaming platform next year, insiders have reported that Netflix executives have invested upwards of £10m to assemble their star-studded lineup, aiming to compete with major rivals such as I'm A Celeb and Strictly Come Dancing. Produced by Bear's company, this venture marks Holly's debut away from traditional television.
Speaking to The Sun, a source stated: "Netflix is committed to ensuring their lineup is top-notch, focusing on quality over quantity. They are willing to pay significant six-figure sums and even more for the biggest names, making this one of the most expensive casts in reality TV history."
As per The Sun's report, Bear Grylls, 49, and Holly Willoughby, 43, are set to receive an eye-watering £1m each for their roles in the series. Bear Hunt will feature Grylls tracking down contestants, eliminating them upon discovery.
Scheduled to commence filming in May within the Costa Rican jungle, the show's airing is slated for 2025. Holly, a stalwart of daytime UK television who departed from ITV's This Morning last October, has long been a household name and a staple of British TV.
An insider shared with MailOnline: "It's an exciting and fresh series, presenting a significant challenge for Holly. This opportunity represents a new chapter for her."
Netflix executives reportedly expressed immense satisfaction in securing Holly for the project, with sources noting their enthusiasm at having her on board.
After her highly-publicised exit from This Morning, Willoughby has continued working for ITV with her presenting duties on Dancing on Ice. The multi-award-winning This Morning star faced turmoil after co-host Phillip Schofield admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.