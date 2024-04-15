Jesy Nelson at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 Arena. (Picture: Getty Images)

Jesy Nelson, the former Little Mix member, is reportedly set to appear in Holly Willoughby's upcoming survival series on Netflix, following a break from the limelight. After indulging in leisurely travels worldwide, it appears the singer might now embrace her adventurous side for professional endeavors.

Rumors suggest Jesy will join Bear Hunt, a Netflix show co-hosted by Holly and Bear Grylls. Instead of recording tracks in a studio, she's expected to immerse herself in Costa Rica's stunning landscapes, with filming slated to commence next month. As previously reported by National World, Netflix has allocated upwards of £10m for the programme - with Willoughby and Grylls each set to earn a salary of £1m for their part in the show.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider source said: "Casting agents have reached out to Jesy to gauge her interest and have offered substantial compensation to make it worthwhile. With her large fanbase, this reality challenge series could be the ideal comeback for her. Filming spans a few weeks, so she won't be away from home and her comforts for too long. Jesy is poised to deliver an outstanding performance."

The show's star-studded lineup will undergo training from survival expert Bear Grylls, facing nerve-wracking challenges to acquire essential wilderness survival skills.

Apart from her lighthearted appearance last year on the Great Celebrity Bake Off, where she playfully struggled with cake mix due to her long nails, Jesy has been relishing time away from public scrutiny. In a warm announcement to her Instagram followers last summer, she expressed her desire to travel. She said: "Hey guys! I've always wanted to travel but never had the chance. Exciting work and music projects are on the horizon, but until then, I'll be taking the summer off to explore the world. I'll be off social media, love you all, and see you soon."