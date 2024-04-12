Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holly Willoughby is returning to TV this weekend for a “worth the wait” prank on two of her closest friends. The former This Morning host will be getting revenge on Ant and Dec in the final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

In the segment titled ‘Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge’, Willoughby who has previously been pranked by the presenting duo will be getting her own back in the iconic segment alongside fellow celebrities Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse, and Olly Murs.

Willoughby’s TV return takes place as fans prepare to say goodbye to ITV show Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which is set to end after 20 seasons. Throughout its run Ant and Dec have pranked many of their famous friends who are teaming up to get them back one last time. The former This Morning presenter has shared a sneak clip of the segment on Instagram, alongside the caption: “It’s been worth the wait”.

In it, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are equipped with earpieces as Willoughby, Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse, and Olly Murs give secret instructions on things they have to say, which can lead to some embarrassing situations.

In the clip, Willoughby dares Dec to shout “I need a poo” in the middle of a restaurant, while Ant holds back tears of laughter. The toilet talk doesn’t stop there as Dec is then told to ask the waiter where the toilers are before being instructed to ask staff, “Where can I find the toilets? Because I need a poo poo.”

Willoughby then tells him to make straining noises and tell them: "Because I need to go now! I really need a poo." Dec then has to walk to the bathroom all whilst telling everyone in the room, “I need a poo”. Now it’s Ant’s turn, Rylan instructs him to "stand up” and shout “At the top of your voice: "I miss my best friend!"

Why is Saturday Night Takeaway ending?

Ant and Dec confirmed last year that this would be the final season of Saturday Night Takeaway. Speaking to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning on Friday (April 12), they revealed they “knew in our heart of hearts” it was time to take a break.

Dec said: “When we first came to the decision to rest it we told our management and we said but we reserve the right to change our minds several times - and we have, but we knew in our heart of hearts it's the right thing to do but we've waivered quite a lot.”

Whilst Ant added: “It's been quite hard knowing it's the final week of rehearsals. We've kind of kept a lid on it until now, we are very lucky that the public have loved it for so long and loved it as much as we loved it.”

