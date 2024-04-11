Stephen Mulhern spills the beans ahead of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway finale this weekend
He’ll be putting Ant and Dec head-to-head one last time on Saturday - but Stephen Mulhern has let slip what fans could have in store for the finale of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
This Saturday (13 April) will be the grand finale of the beloved ITV show, which has now been running for more than 20 years. After the finale the programme will be going on hiatus - this has happened before but uncertainty remains over its future.
But ahead of the finale, Stephen Mulhern has given fans a sneak peek at what will be on the cards ahead of the special two-hour extravaganza.
Speaking to Christine Lampard on ITV1’s Lorraine, Mulhern said: “What a treat - let me tell you this is going to blow your mind. If you think it’s going to be big, times it by 10. We’re taking this studio, Good Morning Britain, the lot. We’re clearing you all out and this is no joke.
“They’ve done it for so many years - I’ve been part of it for nine - and I can’t wait for you to see it. We’ve combined a lot of things.
“We’ve got brand new games, some of the favourites as well but they’re bigger, funnier and you can play along at home. We sit around and ask if anybody has an idea for a game, people come up with ideas and we turn them on their heads.”
Speaking about his In For A Penny show, Stephen added: “There is no script, we meet them in the street; what other programme are you going to see a woman peeling a banana with her feet?”
Fans have been left questioning if this will be the last ever series of Saturday Night Takeaway after Ant & Dec made a statement last year hinting they needed a "little bit of a breather".
Ahead of their reunion tour, 00s girlband Girls Aloud will be in the announcement booth - and fans are also anticipating a live performance. The group not only announced their tour at the end of last year, but were also one of Ant and Dec's first prank victims on the show.
