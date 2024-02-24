Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s the first episode of the new series of “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” this evening, with the 20th series of the award-winning ITV One show marking the last in the foreseeable future. The Geordie duo announced that they would take some time away from the show after this season to concentrate on family commitments.

But sentimentality doesn’t have any place on “Saturday Night Takeaway” yet as viewers are set to be treated to a special edition of the beloved segment "Out of Me Ear." In this twist, hosts Ant and Dec find themselves on the receiving end of the prank, as celebrities like Cheryl, Holly Willoughby, and Simon Cowell take over the earpiece to orchestrate a measure of revenge after years of being pranked by the perennial National Television Award winners. Spoilers for this evening’s prank ahead.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tables were turned as Simon Cowell gleefully took charge, guiding Ant and Dec through a series of comedic tasks in a restaurant, including outrageous lunch orders, drink-spitting shenanigans, and general tomfoolery. Joined by other celebrities like Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Olly Murs, and Oti Mabuse, the segment promised plenty of laughter and surprises.

"Out of Me Ear" is a long-running segment of "Saturday Night Takeaway," where celebrities wear an earpiece and receive secret instructions from Ant and Dec to play tricks on unsuspecting individuals. However, this time, the hosts became the targets themselves, showcasing the segment's signature blend of humour and unpredictability.

Throughout its history, "Out of Me Ear" has delivered countless memorable moments, with stars like Cheryl, Holly Willoughby, and Simon Cowell taking part in the fun. Whether it's embarrassing pranks, hilarious challenges, or unexpected twists, the segment never fails to entertain viewers and keep them eagerly anticipating what's next.

What time is “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” on TV tonight?