Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway | Who’s being pranked on Out of Me Ear tonight and how to watch
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s the first episode of the new series of “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” this evening, with the 20th series of the award-winning ITV One show marking the last in the foreseeable future. The Geordie duo announced that they would take some time away from the show after this season to concentrate on family commitments.
But sentimentality doesn’t have any place on “Saturday Night Takeaway” yet as viewers are set to be treated to a special edition of the beloved segment "Out of Me Ear." In this twist, hosts Ant and Dec find themselves on the receiving end of the prank, as celebrities like Cheryl, Holly Willoughby, and Simon Cowell take over the earpiece to orchestrate a measure of revenge after years of being pranked by the perennial National Television Award winners. Spoilers for this evening’s prank ahead.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The tables were turned as Simon Cowell gleefully took charge, guiding Ant and Dec through a series of comedic tasks in a restaurant, including outrageous lunch orders, drink-spitting shenanigans, and general tomfoolery. Joined by other celebrities like Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Olly Murs, and Oti Mabuse, the segment promised plenty of laughter and surprises.
"Out of Me Ear" is a long-running segment of "Saturday Night Takeaway," where celebrities wear an earpiece and receive secret instructions from Ant and Dec to play tricks on unsuspecting individuals. However, this time, the hosts became the targets themselves, showcasing the segment's signature blend of humour and unpredictability.
Throughout its history, "Out of Me Ear" has delivered countless memorable moments, with stars like Cheryl, Holly Willoughby, and Simon Cowell taking part in the fun. Whether it's embarrassing pranks, hilarious challenges, or unexpected twists, the segment never fails to entertain viewers and keep them eagerly anticipating what's next.
What time is “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” on TV tonight?
The first episode of the new series of “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” airs on ITV One and ITVX at 7pm this evening (February 24 2024), with repeats available on demand through ITVX.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.