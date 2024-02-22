Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two candidates were fired by Alan Sugar on week four of The Apprentice 2024 - the first doubling elimination of series 18.

Team Supream went up against Nexus on the popular discount buying task, which this year took place on the Channel Island of Jersey. The teams were challenged with finding nine items associated with the island, including shackles and surfboards, spending as little money as possible in the process.

After rushing across the 45 square mile island on their treasure hunt, Supream were revealed to have spent more than Nexus to secure their items and were therefore in the firing line this week.

The Apprentice candidates

Who was fired on The Apprentice tonight?

The two candidates fired on week four were 29 year old recruitment officer Jack Davies, and 32 year old pharmacist and business owner Amina Khan.

Following Supream’s loss, Maura, Jack and Amina were brought back into the boardroom to answer for their team’s failure. It was Jack’s fourth failed task in a row, but his first time back in the boardroom, whilst Amina found herself in the bottom three last week when Sugar fired Asif. Maura was also in the losing team last week but had avoided the boardroom that time.

After chewing the three out, Sugar decided to give yoga company owner Maura a second chance, but kicked things up a notch firing both Maura and Jack.

Amina and Jack were fired on The Apprentice this week

Ahead of the episode airing, Gambling.com accurately predicted Amina as the favourite to be fired, however Jack was considered safe, as only the 11th favourite to be fired next, with odds of 20/1.

Unlike Asif Munaf, who was fired last week and edited out of the You’re Fired aftershow on BBC Two, Amina and Jack will both appear on the series to talk about their time on The Apprentice and what went wrong on this week’s task.

How many contestants are left on The Apprentice 2024?