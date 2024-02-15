Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC have confirmed that a candidate on series 18 of The Apprentice won’t appear on the spinoff show You’re Fired tonight, seemingly giving away who got the boot this week.

Usually, the candidate who was fired in the latest episode takes part in You’re Fired on BBC Two to discuss their experience on the show and reflect on what went wrong in their final challenge.

This week it doesn’t look like that will happen as the BBC confirmed it has edited tonight’s episode of You’re Fired to remove all content relating one candidate when it was revealed that he had shared a series of offence posts on X, previously Twitter.

*Potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Apprentice*

The BBC has not confirmed whether the candidate who has been edited out of tonight’s episode of You’re Fired is the same candidate that will be fired in today’s episode of The Apprentice.

However, it is generally only the candidate that has been fired who takes part in the following spin-off show which airs straight after the episode in which they were eliminated.

The BBC confirmed that it was Asif Munaf, a 34 year old wellness brand owner from Sheffield, who they have axed from You’re Fired tonight.

Additionally, whereas last week’s episode synopsis for You’re Fired stated, ‘Tom Allen meets the second fired candidate and shares exclusive behind-the-scenes content’, this week it says: “A panel of special guest fans take a wry look at the week’s task” and makes no mention of the fired candidate.

It seems likely that the BBC has inadvertently been forced to spoil tonight’s episode of The Apprentice by confirming that they have removed Asif from You’re Fired.

Why isn’t Asif Munaf on You’re Fired?

The BBC faced pressure to remove episodes of The Apprentice featuring Asif when controversial posts he had shared on X after the series had been filmed resurfaced as the show was airing.

He wrote that Zionists were a ‘godless, satanic cult’, and added ‘‘I pray [my children] are strong enough physically, spiritually and psychologically to overcome the trial of the Zionist antichrist.’

Asif later apologised for the posts and denied that he was anti-semitic, however he continued to share controversial posts, writing in late January: “How this tiny European neo-colonial settler project has shamelessly weaponised the horror of the Holocaust to push another fascist ideology based on racial supremacy is disturbing. This itself is a form of antisemitism.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews also issued a statement, saying: “Following the board of deputies president's urgent letter to the BBC director-general Tim Davie and the BBC chairman this morning, we have been notified that the BBC has significantly edited all content relating to BBC 2's You're Fired concerning Asif Munaf.

“We hope that the BBC will apologise publicly to the Jewish community for their handling of this sorry situation and send the people responsible for antisemitism awareness training.”