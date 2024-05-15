Phillip Schofiled has posted to Instagram for the first time in a year amid rumours he is set to make a TV comeback. Photo by Getty Images.

Former ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield has posted on his Instagram account for the first time in over a year, amid rumours he is about to make a TV comeback.

The 62-year-old former TV host has kept a low profile after quitting not only the morning TV show but also ITV as a whold amid a scandal in which it was revealed that he had a relationship with a younger male colleague. Three years prior to this, on 7 February 2020, Schofield spoke out on ‘This Morning’ to reveal publicly that he was gay. On May 20, 2023 he quit his role as This Morning presenter after more than 20 years in the job, following weeks of speculation about the breakdown of his friendship with then co-host Holly Willoughby. His last day presenting the show was actually May 18, 2023. Now, almost a year to the day, Schofield has returned to social media and broken his silence. On Wednesday, 15 May, he shared a snap of his dog, Alfie, perched on the edge of the bed, apparently watching F1 on the television, with Phillip writing: "Thankfully, Alfie is a big @f1 fan."

Comments on Schofield’s post have been limited. However, the picture received a comment from ‘This Morning’ consumer expert Alice Beer, who spoke about her own pet - proving he does still have some support from within his former ‘This Morning’ family. She wrote: “Funny! Stan cannot see anything on the tv. Just doesn’t register.”

The post comes just days after he was spotted out with Dec Donnelly, and has added fuel to the rumours Schofield could be making a huge comeback to screens, following his public TV exit after more than 40 years in the industry last year. Schofield and Donnelly were seen laughing and joking together, and a source has claimed to OK! that the meet-up could have been to discuss Schofield taking part in ‘I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ this year, which Donnelly hosts alongside Ant McPartlin.

The source said: "Phillip is not the same since being away from TV, it's what he's done all his life and all he's ever wanted to do. There is talk that Ant and Dec are keen to get him on I'm A Celeb.”

After he departure from ‘This Morning’ Schofield released a long statement in which he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with colleague on the show. After a year out of the spotlight, he is now reportedly keen to return to television.

The source continued: "Phillip's very much looking for a TV comeback and to do it in the right way, he's always got on with both Ant and Dec, they've had a long friendship. Many think the jungle would be the best move for Phillip to get his career back on track. A lot of stars have gone on there when their luck is down and they want to get their side across.