Alison Hammond has revealed that the Great Celebrity Bake Off will be returning for a new season.

Celebrity Bake Off is returning for a new season, according to Alison Hammond. The Bake Off presenter revealed the news that filming is underway during the opening segment of ITV’s This Morning on Friday (June 7).

The 49-year-old revealed to This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary what she’d been up to during the week, explaining that she’d been busy filming the new season of Celebrity Bake Off. Hammond said: “I've missed you, how's your week been?”

She revealed to viewers: “I've been doing Bake Off, Celebrity Bake Off, it's been great.” Before teasing: “But I can't tell you any of the celebrities you're gonna have to wait, you're gonna have to wait.” Adding: “Ok, I might tell you in private.”

Hammond, co-hosts Celebrity Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding. Previous celebrity contestants on the Bake Off spin-off include Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and musician Paloma Faith.

The news comes as Bake Off fans prepare for the release of Bake Off: The Professionals. Hosted by Liam Charles and Ellie Taylor, it will follow 12 professional patisserie teams as they take on challenging baking tasks in a bid to be crowned the winner by judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

When is Bake Off: The Professionals 2024?

Bake Off: The Professionals is returning to Channel 4 on Monday (June 10), at 8pm. The next episode will air the following evening (June 11) at the same time, there are 10 episodes in total, with only one baker being awarded the prestigious prize of Professional star baker.

