'The Great British Bake Off' winner Nadiya Hussain has a new BBC cookery show called ‘Nadiya’s Cook Once, Eat Twice’. Photo by BBC.

Nadiya Hussain, who won ‘The Great British Bake Off’ in 2015, will front a new BBC cooking show all about making the most of leftover food.

‘The Great British Bake Off’ favourite Nadiya Hussain is to host a brand new cookery programme on BBC.

Hussian, who won the baking contest in 2015, has had a very successful career since her win. BBC Factual has announced ‘Nadiya’s Cook Once, Eat Twice’, produced by multi-award-winning Wall to Wall Media, is coming to BBC Two and iPlayer later this year.

In this crafty cookery series, beloved TV chef Hussain is back on our screens and this time she’s showing the country how you can make your ingredients stretch further than you could ever imagine by sharing recipes that align with her philosophy ‘cook once and eat twice’.

Viewers will see Hussain spinning leftovers into exciting new recipes that make eating something for the second time as enticing as the first. She’ll also rustle up convenient batch friendly bakes and treats to eat now and freeze for later and turn otherwise-wasted-ingredients into new meals.

Each week will see Hussain cook two inventive Cook Once, Eat Twice recipes; the first being a classic recipe and the second being a quickfire recipe that is imaginatively created using the leftovers. Across the rest of the programme there will be three more smart delicious recipes, offering viewers solutions of how to cook more efficiently and economically. As always, Hussain will be sharing her trademark tips and tricks throughout.

Hussain says: “Cook Once, Eat Twice really taps into the way I learnt to cook growing up. Nothing ever went to waste but we always had vibrant, wonderful food on the table. I love the challenge of creating a meal out of food scraps or giving our leftovers a new lease of life. It’s so much fun and it makes me feel good about the food I feed my family.”

As well as Hussain’s shareable recipes, each week will offer viewers the chance to explore how other resourceful cooks and chefs are tapping into the real-world trend of utilising leftovers and food scraps and turning them into mouth-watering creations.

It’s just the latest in the BBC cookery shows that Hussian has fronted, including ‘The Chronicles of Nadiya’, ‘Nadiya's British Food Adventure’ and ‘Nadiya's Family Favourites’. She’s also co-presented ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’ and has become a regular contributor on ‘The One Show’, as well as writing multiple books.

Katy Fryer, Executive Producer for Wall to Wall Media, says: “We are delighted to be working with Nadiya again on another joyful series. Her playful recipes help us waste less, spend less, and stretch our weekly shop to the max, while still delivering delicious meals for every occasion.”