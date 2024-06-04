Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Death in Paradise 'confirms' new spin-off called Policing Paradise which will take a ‘real-life’ look at cops in the Caribbean.

Death in Paradise has “confirmed” it will be returning with a second spin-off according to reports and it looks to be even more “gritty”. The news comes after EastEnders star Don Gilet was revealed to be taking over from Ralf Little following his shock exit at the end of season 14.

The BBC series previously revealed in April, that a brand new Australian spin-off called Return to Paradise was in the works, with the franchise’s first female lead detective, but it looks like fans have another show to add to their upcoming watch lists.

According to The Mirror, a TV source has revealed that the latest spin-off is called Policing Paradise and filming has already started. The new show will not be a drama, instead it will be a factual look at the real lives of cops in the Caribbean. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Death in Paradise spin-off.

What is Policing Paradise about?

Policing Paradise will be a documentary TV series that will take a look at the everyday life of real cops in the Caribbean. Created by TV company Spun Gold, the factual series is expected to reportedly air during the day on BBC One.

An insider TV source told The Mirror: "It’ll look at what the real life police get up to as opposed to the fictional ones in Death in Paradise - and there’s quite a difference."

They added: "Viewers who are used to the crime being solved every week might find that reality is not quite so neat. Just like the show’s plots, there is a lot of murder but unlike them far fewer murders are actually solved - and certainly not within a few days. There aren’t as many love stories either! Real life is a bit more gritty."

Death in Paradise, which launched on the BBC in 2011 already has a spin-off series called Beyond Paradise, starring Kris Marshall who reprised his role DI Humphrey Goodman alongside Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd. The show has already been renewed for a season three as well as a Christmas special.

In April, it was revealed that Death in Paradise would also be getting an Australian spin-off, called Return to Paradise was in the works, with the franchise’s first female lead detective played by Home and Away star Anna Samson.

Who is the new Death in Paradise detective?

The new Death in Paradise detective who is taking over from Ralf Little, was announced in May as former EastEnders star Don Gilet. The 57-year-old will take over from Little, who starred as Neville Parker from 2020 to 2024.

Gilet will be taking up the post as detective inspector Mervin Wilson in the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie. Speaking about his new role, he said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

"This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated."

He added: "Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer - whichever happens to be closer at the time!"