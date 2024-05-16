Don Warrington has given a sneak peak of the filming of the BBC hit crime drama Death in Paradise.

Death in Paradise star Don Warrington has sent fans of the BBC hit crime drama into a frenzy as he shared a sneak peak of filming ahead of the new season. Don Warrington who plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in the series, shared photographs to Instagram, the caption read: “Back to work,” and one of the photos featured him dressed up in character.

The Death in Paradise filming update comes just after it was recently revealed that former EastEnders star Don Gilet will be replacing Ralf Little as the lead character. He will be playing the role of Mervin Wilson in the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie. Ralf Little left his role as DI Neville Parker in the latest season finale.

When he was offered the role in Death in Paradise Don said: “Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

“This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

“Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer-whichever happens to be closer at the time!”

Former EastEnders star Don Gilet who has appeared in Sherwood, will make his debut in a feature-length Christmas special later this year before a brand new series lands on our screens in 2025. Don Gilet is currently filming with Don Warrington and the likes or regulars Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Elizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules in Guadeloupe.

Tim Key, executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: “Don is an amazing actor and we’re delighted that he’s joining us as the show enters another exciting new era. We’ve got huge plans for the new series and beyond, and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Mervin and to see what we’ve got in store.”

When Don Gilet was announced as the new lead in Death in Paradise, Ralf shared his reaction and said: “I have actually known for a couple of weeks but obviously couldn’t say anything.