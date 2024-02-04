Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Death in Paradise is coming back to BBC One this weekend marking its 13th season and 100th episode.

We're back in the sunny Caribbean island of Saint Marie that has a tendency for murder, with Ralf Little reprising his role as Detective Inspector (DI) Neville Parker, alongside Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. The BBC series is marking a major milestone with its 100th episode, which will feature a host of guest stars, including Sean Maguire, who becomes the first guest to reprise their role since the show's inception in 2011.

So, where is Death in Paradise filmed and how can you visit the filming locations? Here's everything you need to know.

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

Death in Paradise is filmed in Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France that is made up of 12 islands and located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Speaking ahead of the 100th episode, Shantol Jackson who plays Sergeant Naomi Thomas said: "It’s filmed in the Caribbean and it’s warm and sunny and you get to experience that in the winter".

Is Saint Marie real?

Whilst some locations in Death in Paradise really do exist, many have been created specifically for the show. Saint Marie is based on a real island, but its real name is Basse-Terre, with the fictional town of Honoré actually a fishing village called Deshaies, which is located on the North West coast of the island of Guadeloupe.

Can you visit Death in Paradise filming locations?

To visit the Death in Paradise filming locations all you need to do is travel to Guadeloupe. The fishing village of Deshaies is located in the west of the island and there are plenty of familiar spots for fans to snap a quick selfie. It's important to be mindful that some locations do not exist, but if you're feeling stuck there are some unofficial Death in Paradise tour options.

When does the new series of Death in Paradise start?

Death in Paradise will be returning to our screens for the new series as well as its 100th episode on Sunday, February 4 at 9pm on BBC One.