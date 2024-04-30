Beyond Paradise season 3 confirmed by BBC along with Christmas special set to air in December
Beyond Paradise will be returning to BBC for a third season, it has been revealed. The Death in Paradise spin-off has been renewed for another edition, along with a Christmas special in the works.
The news comes after the shock twist in the Beyond Paradise season 2 finale, which saw Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Breton) almost tying the knot, but backing out after things got "too much" for Martha, who explained: "Our wedding day should be about what we want, and it doesn't feel that way."
The wedding had been anticipated by fans for weeks, with one of the stars accidently letting slip a spoiler just ahead of the finale. However, it looks like the couple, who received happy news in the finale regarding their journey to foster, may have one more go at making it to the altar. Here’s everything you need to know about Beyond Paradise season 3.
What will Beyond Paradise season 3 be about?
Speaking about Beyond Paradise being renewed for season 3, executive producer Tim Key said: "The response to series two has been fantastic. So much love goes into the making of the show and we’re delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much.
"We can’t wait to get back to Shipton Abbott for another Christmas special and series to continue the story and learn more about our characters and the town they live in – I can promise that we’ll be making the viewers laugh, cry, laugh a bit more and then baffling them with a series of ingenious puzzles. There will also be a duck.”
Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: "Beyond Paradise has become such a huge hit with millions of viewers across the UK. It’s a show that is absolutely on a roll, and we’re beyond pleased to bring more fiendishly clever mysteries from the Shipton Abbott team to the BBC."
When can I watch Beyond Paradise season 3?
Whilst the release date for Beyond Paradise season 3 has not been confirmed, we do know that the show will be returning for a Christmas special in December 2024, with seasons one and two already available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.
