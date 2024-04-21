Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall has revealed a terrifying ordeal that took place when he was filming a movie in the Congo. The actor who is best known for his role as DI Humphrey on the BBC series shared his story with the Irish Mirror.

The actor was speaking in the interview about his role on the Death in Paradise spin-off, where he has played the role of DI Humphrey from 2014 to 2017. Starring alongside Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, the series has swapped the warmth of the Caribbean for Shipton Abbot in Devon. Death in Paradise have also revealed that they will releasing a new spin-off, set in Australia, Return to Paradise will feature the show’s first ever lead female detective played by Home and Away’s Anna Samson.

What happened to Kris Marshall?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall has revealed how he narrowly escaped being kidnapped by armed militants. The terrifying experience happened when he was filming for a movie in the Congo in 2011.

Marshall said: "I got a parasite and had worms living in me, and every Sunday the army would come and kidnap someone. They’d turn up with grenades and guns, and just put you in the back of a car and go off until someone paid them." He revealed: “They got the make-up artist, and the producer four times. They came for me once but I’d gone swimming in the river."

When is the next episode of Beyond Paradise?

Beyond Paradise will be available to watch on BBC One on Friday, April, 26 at 8pm.