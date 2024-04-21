Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall reveals he was 'almost kidnapped' during filming for a movie in the Congo
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall has revealed a terrifying ordeal that took place when he was filming a movie in the Congo. The actor who is best known for his role as DI Humphrey on the BBC series shared his story with the Irish Mirror.
The actor was speaking in the interview about his role on the Death in Paradise spin-off, where he has played the role of DI Humphrey from 2014 to 2017. Starring alongside Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, the series has swapped the warmth of the Caribbean for Shipton Abbot in Devon. Death in Paradise have also revealed that they will releasing a new spin-off, set in Australia, Return to Paradise will feature the show’s first ever lead female detective played by Home and Away’s Anna Samson.
What happened to Kris Marshall?
Marshall has revealed how he narrowly escaped being kidnapped by armed militants. The terrifying experience happened when he was filming for a movie in the Congo in 2011.
Marshall said: "I got a parasite and had worms living in me, and every Sunday the army would come and kidnap someone. They’d turn up with grenades and guns, and just put you in the back of a car and go off until someone paid them." He revealed: “They got the make-up artist, and the producer four times. They came for me once but I’d gone swimming in the river."
When is the next episode of Beyond Paradise?
Beyond Paradise will be available to watch on BBC One on Friday, April, 26 at 8pm.
Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.