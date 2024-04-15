Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert has hinted that she could be returning to acting. The news comes after fans have speculated that she could return alongside Ralf Little in the newly announced Death in Paradise spin-off which stars the first ever female lead detective.

Jobert played the role of Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise. She joined the cast in season four as a Sergeant, rising through the ranks to become Detective. We last saw her character in the season finale of season 13, where she had returned from witness protection and reconnected with former love interest Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little. The pair ended up leaving Saint Marie together, with Little exiting the show much to fan’s disappointment.

However, Jobert has now hinted about a return to acting, after responding to a fan’s question on Instagram stories. The French actor shared the clue after it was revealed that Death in Paradise would be getting a new six-part Australian spin-off called Return to Paradise. Here’s everything you need to know about Jobert has said.

Is Joséphine Jobert returning to Death in Paradise?

The French actor shared a cryptic hint that she might be returning to acting. Taking to Instagram on Sunday (April 14), Jobert gave fans the chance to ask her a question on Instagram stories anonymously. One user queried: “ When will you go back to acting?”

Jobert shared her reply with her Instagram followers, stating: “That’s one of the rules in business. Things can be pretty quiet for months, and then all of a sudden, everything happens at once.” Adding: “To be continued.”

The news comes after Death in Paradise introduced its first ever female lead following the exit of Ralf Little. The BBC confirmed last Monday (April 8) that a brand new Australian spin-off called Return to Paradise was in the works, with the franchise’s first ever female lead detective played by Home and Away’s Anna Samson.

Fans have been speculating that Jobert and Little could be reprising their roles for the new spin-off, with one fan saying on X: “Neville and Florence deserve some happiness. I hope they will be back in the paraverse someday I heard Australia is getting a spin off Return to Paradise ? I love Beyond Paradise so this sounds cool!”