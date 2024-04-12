Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise star Peter Davison has teased some huge spoilers ahead of this week’s episode. The former Death in Paradise star delighted fans by taking up a role in the second season of the spin-off which also stars Kris Marshall.

The news comes after Death in Paradise revealed it would be appointing its first ever female lead detective played by Home and Away’s Anna Samson for an Australian spin-off called Return to Paradise.

The popular BBC series has left fans reeling after Ralf Little said goodbye to Saint Marie and left his role as lead detective Neville Parker in Death in Paradise in the latest season finale. Speaking about saying goodbye to Saint Marie in an interview with BBC Breakfast, the 44-year-old actor explained that in his heart he had wanted to continue starring as DI Neville Parker, adding that he’d have “wanted to do it for 20 more years”.

But now there is speculation around Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise, with cast member Davidson revealing that fans will be left “disappointed”. Here’s everything you need to know about what is going to happen on Beyond Paradise.

What has Peter Davidson said about Beyond Paradise?

Davidson is the latest guest star to appear in Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise. He plays the role of Anne Lloyd’s (Barbara Flynn) love interest Richard Baxter who she met in the world of online dating. Whilst things begin on a promising note, concern starts to grow about how fast their relationship is developing.

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd on Beyond Paradise (Photo: Red Planet Pictures/Ed Miller)

The actor previously starred in Death in Paradise as Arnold Finch in 2014 and is best known for Doctor Who. Speaking to the Mirror, he has let slip that there is a huge twist on the way, warning fans they will be left “disappointed.”

Davidson said: “Well obviously it starts off as a kind of a blossoming romance. And I think they seem to get on very well and Barbara's character is ok with it and Sally Bretton's character is not very happy with her mother getting involved too quickly and it's a case of who turns out to be right." He continued: “I suppose you have to hope they are disappointed. I think I said to the producer at one point, am I gonna get a chance to explain. I suppose it's important that they are disappointed in a way because that's the idea, isn't it? Well the thing is, it is rather baffling - so there must be something behind it.”

When can I watch Beyond Paradise?

Beyond Paradise episode four will be available to watch on BBC One on Friday, April 12 from 8pm. Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.