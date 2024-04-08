Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC Death in Paradise fans think they may have worked out who will be taking over Ralf Little as the new detective. The 44-year-old actor who played DI Neville Parker left the Caribbean-set BBC crime show during the latest series finale.

The speculation comes after Little opened up about the real reason why he left Death In Paradise during an interview with BBC Breakfast, explained that in his heart he had wanted to continue starring as DI Neville Parker, adding that he’d have “wanted to do it for 20 more years.” Little, also known for Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps and The Royle Family, had been the longest-serving detective inspector of the series so far starring as Parker for four years.

There has been plenty of speculation about who could take over from him, with the current bookies’ favourite being Martin Clunes. However, fans think they have finally worked it out - here is everything you need to know about who could be the new detective on Death in Paradise.

Why did Ralf Little leave Death in Paradise?

Little exited Death in Paradise in the season finale, with his character DI Neville Parker leaving Saint Marie to be with his former love interest Florence Cassell. The longest starring detective in the BBC series, his exit left fans reeling.

In an emotional message shared after his departure, Little thanked fans, saying: “It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his really quite profound journey with you.

“I can't thank you all enough for the support over the last four-and-a-half years and as Neville heads off for new challenges and adventures and I head off for new challenges and adventures.”

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas. Picture: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon

He continued: “When I look back at the time I spent on Death In Paradise, the way everyone took Neville into their hearts, it really has been one of the most magical and profound experiences of my entire life.

"If it wasn't for all of you, I'd have never of got to do it. So thank you, so so much! What next for the show? Well, I couldn't even tell you if I did know but I don't! I don't know!"

Adding: "But what I do know is that the team that makes it, the producers, the writers, directors, all the crew, guest cast and of course my absolutely magnificent co-stars.

"They know what they're doing and the future is in good hands! So I'll be watching series 14 along with you guys with the same excitement you all will. I can't wait to see what happens next!"

Who is replacing Ralf Little on Death in Paradise?

Ever since that emotional finale, fans have been trying to work out who could be Ralf Little’s replacement. Some are convinced they’ve finally cracked it, with the Mirror reporting that Jaye Griffiths is rumoured to be in the running.

Griffiths previously starred in Death in Paradise in season 12 playing DI Karen Flitcroft. She was brought in to investigate the murder of criminologist David Cartwright, with speculation incorrectly pointing the finger at Neville. Fans believe she could be a “good choice” as the new detective considering her previous links to the series and is the firm favourite.